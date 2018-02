Chef Mike White from the Point Grill is live in the studio preparing a favorite from their menu – The Southwest Burger. The extra-spicy dish is a perfect companion to the 2018 Fiery Foods show, at which White will be competing in the 505 Food Fights.

Get your tickets and more information on the show at FieryFoodsShow.com.

For information on the restaurant, visit ThePointGrillNM.com.