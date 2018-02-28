Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Storm Moves Out, Clear Skies Move In

A weakening storm system will exit the state tonight.  Skies will clear and temps will drop well below average.  Those temps will warm quickly on Thursday under sunny skies.  More sunshine will rule on Friday with highs in the low 60’s.  Over the weekend a storm will pass to our north driving a cold front into the state and dropping highs below average to start next week.

