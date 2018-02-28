A weakening storm system will exit the state tonight. Skies will clear and temps will drop well below average. Those temps will warm quickly on Thursday under sunny skies. More sunshine will rule on Friday with highs in the low 60’s. Over the weekend a storm will pass to our north driving a cold front into the state and dropping highs below average to start next week.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
