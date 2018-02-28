Man who killed roommate, badly injured mother of child faced sentencing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who killed his roommate and badly injured the mother of his child faced sentencing Wednesday.

The victim’s family called him a monster and asked the judge to show no mercy. They packed the courtroom Wednesday morning and pleaded with the judge for a 27 year sentence for Clive Phillips.

Phillips shot and killed his friend and roommate, Adrian Carriaga after beating him with a bat.

He also badly injured the mother of his child, Alexzandria Buhl in September 2013.

Police say he arrived home near Montano and Unser to find the two sleeping together.

During his trial, a jury convicted Phillips on five aggravated battery charges for the September 2013 incident.

However, the trial finished in a hung jury when it came to the murder charge.

Then in January, Phillips pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Prosecutors called Phillips a jealous monster who cheated on his girlfriend often.

They also read jail letters in which Phillips threatened to kill a friend who had slept with a different woman he was seeing.

The victim’s family begged the judge for the full sentence.

“I pray that you will see that Clive Phillips is a monster. He is a manipulative and evil man,” said Adrian’s mother, Sheryl Carriaga.

The hearing was still on-going Wednesday afternoon. The family of the victim also asked for plenty of time to give their statements.

Phillips faces a minimum of three years.

