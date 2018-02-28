Man who embezzled from state senator gets prison sentence

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico authorities say a man convicted of stealing money and jewelry from state Sen. Mary Kay Papen has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison.

Dona Ana County District prosecutors sought the maximum sentence of 13 1/2 years for Steve Siddall, but a judge suspended six years of the term.

They say the 46-year-old Siddall once served as Papen’s campaign treasurer and was given access to her bank accounts.

Last December, a Las Cruces jury convicted Siddall on one count of forgery over $2,500, five counts of forgery and two counts of larceny over $500.

He was found guilty of forging checks and stealing thousands of dollars from Papen plus two pieces of valuable jewelry from her.

Prosecutors still are seeking more than $10,000 in restitution.