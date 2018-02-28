Land commissioner asks for money after wind farm shuts down

By Published:

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn is asking for millions of dollars from the federal government for shutting down part of a massive wind farm.

The El Cabo Wind Farm is closed on state trust lands in Torrance County between Encino and Willard.

It was supposed to contain 140 turbines.

Phase one of the project is up and running, but now the state has learned that 61 turbines in phase two can’t go up.

That’s because of the Air Forces use of military training in the vicinity.

Dunn says the federal government basically took away it’s ability to earn money on the state land, an estimated $25 million and they want compensation.

“We’re for national security but still we have to protect rights I mean Carrie Tingley and public schools are the beneficiaries of this so they have a right to that income,” said Dunn.

The commissioner also says the land can still be used in other ways, but this plan has been in the works for years, and coming up with another use could take time.

There are currently six wind farms on state trust lands in the state.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s