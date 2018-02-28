Land commissioner asks for money after wind farm shuts down

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn is asking for millions of dollars from the federal government for shutting down part of a massive wind farm.

The El Cabo Wind Farm is closed on state trust lands in Torrance County between Encino and Willard.

It was supposed to contain 140 turbines.

Phase one of the project is up and running, but now the state has learned that 61 turbines in phase two can’t go up.

That’s because of the Air Forces use of military training in the vicinity.

Dunn says the federal government basically took away it’s ability to earn money on the state land, an estimated $25 million and they want compensation.

“We’re for national security but still we have to protect rights I mean Carrie Tingley and public schools are the beneficiaries of this so they have a right to that income,” said Dunn.

The commissioner also says the land can still be used in other ways, but this plan has been in the works for years, and coming up with another use could take time.

There are currently six wind farms on state trust lands in the state.

