Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Rain and mountain snow will creep into western NM this morning into the early part of this afternoon. Accumulation looks to be light in most areas… with only a few inches of snow (at best) in the higher terrain of the Northern Mountains and Gila Country. Clouds will begin clearing late day as the storm exits the state. The cold front attached to this storm will drop afternoon highs 5°-15° from Tuesday’s temps… expect most locales to top out in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Breezy to windy conditions will return for yet another afternoon with strongest winds found in southern and eastern NM. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 11AM/12PM to 6PM/7PM for portions of southern and eastern NM — sustained winds: 25-35mph / gusts: up to 45mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine will take over the state on Thursday with westerly flow helping to warm temperatures statewide. The Albuquerque-metro area will see the return of the mid-50s which is about average for us for this time of year.

FRIDAY: Even better! Warmer temperatures will spread across New Mexico with widespread 50s and 60s expected. Sunshine will dominate over the region with no significant rain or snow expected. Winds will begin to pick up ahead of our next storm which looks to scrape northern NM over the weekend.