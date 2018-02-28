Judge dismisses, changes charges in DA Francesca Estevez criminal case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A southwest New Mexico district attorney who’s accused of abusing her power was unable convince a judge Tuesday to drop most of the ethics charges against her.

However, a judge has agreed to change some of the charges filed against Francesca Estevez.

The district attorney representing Grant, Hidalgo and Luna counties, Estevez is facing a criminal case stemming from a 2016 driving incident, where Estevez was behind the wheel of a state-owned vehicle.

The witness called 911 after recording video of Estevez’s dark blue Dodge Charger weaving across a highway outside of Silver City on a Saturday.

While police officers noted that Estevez had a flat tire and some officers suspected that Estevez may have been impaired, officers never tested Estevez and let her go.

Last June, Estevez was charged with five misdemeanor crimes, including prohibited political activities, reckless driving, and three counts of violating “Ethical Principles of Public Service.”

Estevez has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against her.

While the case is expected to go to trial in June 2018, Estevez’s attorney, Jim Foy has been fighting to get several of the charges against Estevez dismissed.

In a motion hearing Wednesday, Foy argued, in part, that the three “Ethical Principles of Public Service” charges were unconstitutional.

The three counts stem from conversations Estevez is said to have had with various people following her driving incident. The conversations were either with or about two Silver City Police Officers who were involved in the driving incident, and a parole and probation officer that is related to New Mexico state Senator Howie Morales.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office argues that Estevez used “her powers and resources of public office to obtain personal benefits or pursue private interests and/or conducted herself in a manner that did not maintain the integrity, ethics, or responsibilities of public service.”

During the motion hearing Tuesday, Estevez’s attorney also made an argument about how officers treated her on the day of the 2016 driving incident.

“No where… anywhere in that stop, did they ever tell her that she was being accused or detained for a crime,” said Jim Foy, attorney for Estevez.

Prosecutors argued that Estevez intimidated officers on the day her car was stopped.

“It’s evident that these officers were subverted into not charging the defendant with anything, because they didn’t want to get in trouble for anything, they’re scared,” said Peter Valencia, an assistant attorney general for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

By the end of the hearing, the judge agreed to drop one ethics charge – count 5 – which is related to Estevez’s alleged actions toward Sen. Howie Morales’ brother.

Judge Douglas Driggers also converted the other two remaining ethical principles of public service charges into “harassment” charges. The charges accuse Estevez of harassing two Silver City Police officers who were involved in the driving incident.

The Attorney General’s Office told KRQE News 13 Wednesday that it intends to file a motion to reconsider the judge’s decision to change the three ethical principles of public services charges.

The judge did not make any changes to the other two charges Estevez is facing, including one count of reckless driving and one count of prohibited political activities for allegedly using her work car for personal activities.

Estevez’s case is expected to go to trial in June. The case will be tried in Las Cruces, after both sides agreed to a change of venue outside of the 6th Judicial District (Grant, Hidalgo, Luna counties).