John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A weakening winter storm is working its way across New Mexico today. Expect a few snow showers across west facing slopes of the northern high terrain. Regular rounds of rain and snow will impact the Gila and south throughout the afternoon. Albuquerque will have a shot at a passing rain shower or two through this evening. Some snow will linger across the northern high terrain overnight as skies gradually clear across the state.

A warm southwesterly flow will take hold across the state for the end of the week. Expect warming temperatures Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be well above average Friday and Saturday. Temps will cool back down, but remain a few degrees above average Sunday into early next week.