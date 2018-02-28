Joe Furstinger leads Lobos to pounding of Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a tough week for Colorado State with Larry Eustachy resigning Monday. The week got a little more rough Wednesday night when the New Mexico Lobos showed up in Fort Collins and pounded the Rams 108-87. Joe Furstinger led seven Lobos in double figures with 22 points and 7 rebounds.

Furstinger was also an impressive 10 for 10 from the free throw line. Sam Logwood had 15 points while Anthony Mathis scored 14 points. The Lobos led 99.4 percent of the game. Their biggest lead was 30 points in the first half. A Troy Simons bucket put the Lobos up 49-19. Simons had 10 points as the Lobos led 58-32 at the half.

In the second half, Lobos guard Antino Jackson came out firing on his way to 13 points. Lobos freshman Makuach Malauch scored a dozen points while Chris McNeal contributed 10 to round out the Lobos double figure scoring. The Lobos improved to 16-14 overall and 11-6 in the Mountain West. They clinched a first round bye for the upcoming conference tournament March 5-10.

The Lobos will close out the regular season Saturday by hosting Fresno State for Senior Day.