Jared and Connor Mang are Lobo Baseball brothers

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Jared and Connor Mang are brothers that play baseball for the University of New Mexico. Jared is the older of the two and is now a junior who is hoping to improve upon a stellar sophomore season. Connor, on the other hand, is a red shirt freshman that is getting playing time right out of the gates.
Brothers playing on the same team could bring up some problems, because brothers are known to fight and argue, but these two playing together is something that they have done for most of their lives.
“We got kind of into the idea of getting the chance to play together at this level and that was a pretty special deal for us,” said Lobo outfielder Jared Mang.
Jared is sidelined at the moment due to an injury attained to his right hand after being hit by a pitch. Jared did tell KRQE Sports on Wednesday though, that his knuckle on his pinky is healing up great and he expects to be back soon.
Connor Mang has been getting a lot of playing time this season and that was a major reason why he came here. He felt that he could play right away, and playing with his brother was just another big plus. “Just like getting the chance to play close to home and playing with your brother that was a big factor why we both came here,” said Lobo infielder Connor Mang.
“They both have that grit, they both have the determination to be great, they are both very smart, and they both want to play at a high level,” said UNM Head Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham.
UNM will host Nevada next on Friday at 6 p.m. and it will be the first game of a three game series that will be played at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque.