Former corporal accused of peeping in teen girl’s window expected to be sentenced

RIO RANCHO, N.M.(KRQE)–A former Sandoval County corporal accused of peeping into the window of a teenage girl’s home is expected to find out how much time he could serve behind bars.

Ventura Salas is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon for an incident in which surveillance cameras caught Salas looking into the window of a 16-year-old girl in July of 2016.

Before that incident even took place, investigators found more than 700 sexual pictures of girls under 18 on his work laptop in 2012. Salas lost his job as corporal as a result.

Even months before that, he was accused of criminal sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl.

He was never charged with either of those accusations.

As for this case, he’s only facing a petty misdemeanor because, under New Mexico law, the offender must see “intimate areas” to be charged with felony voyeurism.

Salas already pleaded no contest to the crime, even though he’s maintained that it’s not him in the video.

Salas could face up to 90 days in jail and a fine.

His sentencing is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m.

