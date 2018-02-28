February 28 Morning Rush: Conflict of interest leaves Davon Lymon without public defenders

1. Accused cop killer Davon Lymon is losing his publicly funded attorney. The public defender’s office says it will no longer be able to represent the man accused of shooting and killing APD Daniel Webster during a traffic stop in 2015. Judge Briana Zamora recently ruled there is a conflict of interest in the case because the office of the public defender represented a key witness for the state during a federal trial for Davon Lymon. The state plans on using testimony from Savannah Garcia who they say was on the back of the motorcycle that night. Garcia already testified in his federal trial to witnessing the shooting. However, Lymon’s attorney’s claim another woman ‘Tiana Lozoya’ was actually on the back of that motorcycle.

2. Albuquerque police are asking for help from the public in a bizarre case. Two bodies found in Santa Fe County last week are now identified as 70-year-old Eugene Carroll Ray and 28-year-old Zakaria Fry. They were reported missing last month from Albuquerque. A rancher in Stanley found one of the bodies last Monday inside a rolling trash bin dumped on Montoya Road off Highway 41. The other body was found dumped a few miles away.

3. Rain and mountain snow will creep into western NM this morning into the early part of this afternoon.

4. Santa Fe Public School District is set to host a safety parent forum to discuss safety and security protocols with parents. This after SuperintendentVeronicaa Garcia says she wants input from parents about her new security plan that could include armed officers on campus. Garcia also wants to require people visiting the school to wear ids and possibly add active shooter training for students. We learned the school board approved funding for Garcia’s idea to add automatic locked doors in schools.

5. You can catch a glimpse of the progress being made at the BioPark’s Penguin Chill Exhibit. The BioPark recently posted two construction time lapses of work being done over the last 14 months. The exhibit will be home to three species of penguins. It will have the largest interactive educational area of any habitat at the BioPark. It’s set to open in April.

Morning’s Top Stories