Family: Lost dog returned home after ending up on stranger’s porch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Taz” the dog is home, but the mystery surrounding his whereabouts has not been solved.

KRQE News 13 told viewers about Taz last week. He belongs to a soldier and somehow got out of his yard.

He turned up at Garcia Honda on Lomas Boulevard. The family was told he would be taken to the shelter, but never arrived.

The family was then told he was instead given to an animal rescue, but they never could figure out who that woman was.

Finally, they says they got a call Tuesday from someone who said they found Taz on their front porch, got his microchip scanned and found the rightful owner.

Garcia Honda had been offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Taz.

KRQE News 13 reached out to see if they will be paying it given the circumstances but did not heard back.

