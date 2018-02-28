APD: Suspect arrested in case of two roommates found dead

Eugene Carroll Ray and Zakaria Fry
Eugene Carroll Ray and Zakaria Fry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an arrest has been made in the case of two Albuquerque roommates found dead in southern Santa Fe County.

Roommates Eugene Carrell Ray and Zakaria Fry were reported missing in January.

James Knight_MUG
[Mugshot: James Knight]
Last week, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office located two bodies near Stanley, New Mexico. A rancher noticed a rolling trash bin that was dumped on Montoya Road off Highway 41.

When the man opened it, he discovered a body. A second body was later found nearby.

Police say 32-year-old James Knight, also known as Charles Spiess, has been arrested in connection to the double homicide case.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will have more information tonight at 5:30 and 10:00.

