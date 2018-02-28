Albuquerque senior center celebrates facility upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration was held Wednesday for major improvements at an Albuquerque senior center.

The Los Volcanes Senior Center near Coors and Central got a new pool table, an upgraded roof and a much needed heating and cooling system.

“We are thrilled and just so happy for the seniors here at Los Volcanes and the staff because they worked in conditions during the summer months that have been unbearable with the heat because the older systems were not keeping the facility cool,” City Council President Ken Sanchez said.

The total cost of the project was just under $1 million.

