Albuquerque senior center celebrates facility upgrades

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration was held Wednesday for major improvements at an Albuquerque senior center.

The Los Volcanes Senior Center near Coors and Central got a new pool table, an upgraded roof and a much needed heating and cooling system.

“We are thrilled and just so happy for the seniors here at Los Volcanes and the staff because they worked in conditions during the summer months that have been unbearable with the heat because the older systems were not keeping the facility cool,” City Council President Ken Sanchez said.

The total cost of the project was just under $1 million.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s