Video shows burglars stealing tools from Albuquerque business

ALBUQUERQUE ,N.M. (KRQE) – Two burglars broke into a place to steal tools so that they could break into more places.

It happened at A-2-Z Incorporated on Candelaria near Carlisle earlier this month. Surveillance video shows a Subaru pull up, attach a strap to the front door, and completely pull the door off the building.

While inside, the two burglars grabbed electronic grinders, digging bars, industrial chemicals and more.

“Looks like these guys hit this building on purpose because they had burglary tools that they could use on the side to commit more burglaries,” Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik said.

The business owner says they made off with at least $2,000 worth of stuff.

The damage to the building was estimated to be around $2,500.

