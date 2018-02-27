Video shows burglars stealing tools from Albuquerque business

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE ,N.M. (KRQE) – Two burglars broke into a place to steal tools so that they could break into more places.

It happened at A-2-Z Incorporated on Candelaria near Carlisle earlier this month. Surveillance video shows a Subaru pull up, attach a strap to the front door, and completely pull the door off the building.

While inside, the two burglars grabbed electronic grinders, digging bars, industrial chemicals and more.

“Looks like these guys hit this building on purpose because they had burglary tools that they could use on the side to commit more burglaries,” Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik said.

The business owner says they made off with at least $2,000 worth of stuff.

The damage to the building was estimated to be around $2,500.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s