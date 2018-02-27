Two suspects in Edgewood shooting to stay behind bars

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the suspects in the murder of a gas station attendant in Edgewood are being held behind bars until trial.

Michael Pelkey was working at the Smith’s gas station when a robber got into his booth. Witnesses told New Mexico State Police Pelkey followed the man outside where he was shot and killed.

All seven suspects have been arrested including 48-year-old Eileen Sandoval and 30-year-old Veronica Martinez.

Newly filed court documents reveal the two had been watching Pelkey and when they noticed the gas station booth unlocked they called their friends to come rob the place.

Sandoval and Martinez appeared in court Tuesday where Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled the two will be held without bond, citing they are a danger to the community.

Four other suspects are set to go before a judge this afternoon.

Suspected shooter 30-year-old Daniel Martinez is still in the hospital.

KRQE News 13 will have more on this story at 4 p.m.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s