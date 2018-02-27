Two suspects in Edgewood shooting to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the suspects in the murder of a gas station attendant in Edgewood are being held behind bars until trial.

Michael Pelkey was working at the Smith’s gas station when a robber got into his booth. Witnesses told New Mexico State Police Pelkey followed the man outside where he was shot and killed.

All seven suspects have been arrested including 48-year-old Eileen Sandoval and 30-year-old Veronica Martinez.

Newly filed court documents reveal the two had been watching Pelkey and when they noticed the gas station booth unlocked they called their friends to come rob the place.

Sandoval and Martinez appeared in court Tuesday where Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled the two will be held without bond, citing they are a danger to the community.

Four other suspects are set to go before a judge this afternoon.

Suspected shooter 30-year-old Daniel Martinez is still in the hospital.

KRQE News 13 will have more on this story at 4 p.m.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps