Tribal emergency alert proposal heads to Senate

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal that would require more money for a tribal emergency alert system is headed to the Senate.

It follows the murder of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike.

Many believe if the system were in place, Mike who snatched while walking home from school could have been saved.

The legislation co-sponsored by Democratic Congressman Ben Ray Lujan passed the House last week.

It would also expand the system to provide full access for those on tribal lands.

In December, the Navajo Nation enacted its own Amber Alert System.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s