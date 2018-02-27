Tribal emergency alert proposal heads to Senate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal that would require more money for a tribal emergency alert system is headed to the Senate.

It follows the murder of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike.

Many believe if the system were in place, Mike who snatched while walking home from school could have been saved.

The legislation co-sponsored by Democratic Congressman Ben Ray Lujan passed the House last week.

It would also expand the system to provide full access for those on tribal lands.

In December, the Navajo Nation enacted its own Amber Alert System.

