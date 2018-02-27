Suspect arrested in connection to missing Grants man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect has been arrested in the disappearance and death of a Grants man.

The body of 25-year-old Isaac Martinez was found in the Zuni Mountains last week. He had been missing since late January.

Officials say he was tied up and shot in the head.

Monday Zachary Asher was arrested in Albuquerque, traveling with a 14-year-old runaway girl.

He’s been returned to Grants where he’s now facing kidnapping and murder charges.

The Cibola County Sheriff says Asher and Martinez used to live together and the incident may have started as a dispute over a car stereo system.

At the time, Asher was out of jail awaiting trial on kidnapping and aggravated battery charges in a case from November.

