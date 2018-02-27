Spaying or neutering isn’t just best for the pet — it’s the law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Animal Welfare reminds viewers that spaying or neutering is not only better for the pet, it’s the law.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department today is commemorating World Spay Day and recognizing the importance of pet sterilization. In conjunction with World Spay Day, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is encouraging the public to help curb pet overpopulation by spaying or neutering your pet. Spaying or neutering your pet will help reduce the number of unwanted pets, improve your pet’s health, reduce unruly behavior and save on the cost of pet care.

Under most circumstances, it is against the law in Albuquerque to own a dog or cat unless you have it spayed or neutered. There are programs that can provide the service at no charge for low-income and moderate-income residents of Albuquerque. There also are programs that can help you arrange for the free spay and neuter of the street cats in your neighborhood, to help control the cat population.

The Animal Welfare Department offers free spay and neuter surgeries for the pets of low-income and moderate-income residents of Albuquerque. Animal Welfare has another program called “Spay Your Mama,” through which Albuquerque residents can have their mother cat or dogs spayed free of charge when their litter is surrendered. For information, call 311.

For help in dealing with street cats, call the Street Cat Hub at (505) 247-9357. They offer help with trapping and surgeries for unowned street cats.

Animal Humane New Mexico offers spay and neuter services for qualified low-income clients.

Information about each of these programs can be found on the Animal Welfare Department’s website.