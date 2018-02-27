Sex offender nearly loses plea deal after disagreement over case facts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was pleading guilty to giving teens alcohol and raping a 15-year-old girl, but he didn’t want to admit some of it in the middle of a court hearing.

Ben Aguilar took a plea deal in two cases Tuesday, related to molesting and raping underage girls. However, that deal was nearly thrown out of the court room after Aguilar disagreed with some of the facts in one of the cases he was admitting to.

Aguilar is charged with multiple sex offenses involving different minors dating back to 2013. According to the terms of his plea deal, Aguilar will serve 15 years in prison for the two cases.

In the first case from 2013, Aguilar pleaded no contest to molesting and kidnapping an 8-year-old girl he knew. Aguilar admitted to taking that girl to his apartment after she asked for a ride home.

In the second case, Aguilar pleaded guilty to giving alcohol to minors and raping a drunk 15-year old girl at a house party in 2017.

“I had sex with this young lady that told me she was 18 years old,” said Aguilar of the case.

However, when it came to Aguilar’s guilty plea and admission in the rape case, Aguilar disagreed in court over if the victim was unconscious.

“She was highly intoxicated and in fact she was unconscious for a lot of it,” argued the prosecutor, Rebekah Reyes, an assistant district attorney with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

“Is that true, Mr. Aguilar?” asked Judge Alisa Hart.

“Uhh, I would say it’s not, she was aware enough to discuss things,” Aguilar responded.

Judge Hart wasn’t having Aguilar’s disagreement of the facts and wanted him to admit what he did, arguing that he denied case facts, the plea deal was off.

“If you deny any element of the offense, then I can’t accept your plea,” said Judge Hart.

Prosecutors responded, starting they were ready for trial.

“That’s fine your honor, we can go to trial, he stated in his confession to the police that she was highly intoxicated, unconscious,” said Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Reyes.

Ultimately, Aguilar ended up changing his tune.

“I’m not denying any element of the offense, i’m just trying to piece things together,” said Aguilar. “So the fact is, she was very intoxicated, and the fact is I did give her alcohol and the fact is at one point she was unconscious, so those are the facts, that is indeed true.”

Aguilar accepted the plea deal, but also wanted to make Tuesday his final court appearance with a last request to the judge.

“Is there any way we could… we could sentence now? To avoid any embarrassment or any additional suffering to the victims?” said Aguilar.

“No, because this is a case that requires notice to the victims,” said Judge Hart.

Aguilar will have a formal sentencing in Bernalillo County District Court on March 14. The victims in the cases are expected to speak.

