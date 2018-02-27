Santa Fe schools talk new security plan

By Published: Updated:
(KRQE/File Photo) middle school students in classroom - generic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe School District is changing its security plan in an effort to better protect students in light of the recent school threats.

Tuesday, the superintendent said that the district is working to make several changes including putting armed Santa Fe Police officers on campus.

Currently, they have security officers who are not armed.

There is also talk about changing the drop off procedure and restricting adults from entering buildings so that those who don’t belong can be more easily identified.

The superintendent also addressed better preparing students for a shooting.

“There have been questions about providing training to students. We intend to bring that question to the board of education pros and cons about student shaving active shooter training,” said Veronica Garcia, Superintendent for Santa Fe Public Schools.

One school board member Tuesday used the opportunity to go on record to say she will not support arming teachers.

The superintendent says they also want parents to feel comfortable with the safety plan, so they want to start a dialogue with them.

