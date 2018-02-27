Rio Rancho organization seeks support to expand unique tutoring program

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Students at one elementary school will be getting a jump start on their reading skills all thanks to one local organization’s unique tutoring program.

The Rotary Club of Rio Rancho wants to help more elementary school students improve their reading. However, without donations from the community, they say it will be difficult to reach the number of kids they would like to help.

There’s something to be said about reading by the third grade and teachers say students who can, will be reading to learn from that point on.

That’s why the Rotary Club of Rio Rancho is trying to teach kids to read as soon as possible, even as early as first grade.

“Igniting student potential. That’s exactly what we plan to do and what we are doing,” said Lorraine Lowen.

They’re hoping to unlock that potential through the “Dick Hillier Tutoring Program,” which is a plan that pays the teachers to tutor their own students.

There’s a $1,000 incentive to tutor the kids before or after school, two hours a week, for 15 weeks. They’re paid through the school district.

Teachers select five or six of their under-performing students for the program.

Lowen says since the program began about four years ago, it’s expanded to five elementary schools in Rio Rancho and one in Corrales.

Teachers say student performance at those schools has also skyrocketed.

“On the test that we take for the state and the district, these kids have grown anywhere from 10 to 20 points,” said Adryana Trujillo, a teacher at Sandia Vista Elementary School.

Along with the increase in skills for students, their self-esteem has gone up, too.

“They are very confident in themselves. Every day they are willing to participate and ask questions in class. They’re just achieving all their goals that they set for themselves,” said Trujillo.

The Rotary Club of Rio Rancho wants to continue that success by expanding the program to even more schools in Sandoval County.

The holdup is they need more money to do that.

That’s why they’re holding a fundraiser called “Roots to Wings.” An event in which local authors sell and sign their books.

“Hopefully that will give us an opportunity to pay more teachers and have more teachers on board,” said Lowen.

The “Roots to Wings” fundraiser event will take place on April 14 at the Marriott Pyramid hotel.

The goal is to raise around $30,000 through the fundraiser. From there, they can add another school for the following school year, which would also pay for five more teachers.

Right now, they have 20 teachers volunteering with nearly a hundred students being tutored.

For more information, click here: http://www.rioranchorotary.org/

