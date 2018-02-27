Rare identical triplets born at Kansas City hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas couple is celebrating after becoming parents to a rare set of identical triplets.

Dr. Josh Petrikin says the boys are “doing wonderfully” while under observation in Truman Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care in Kansas City, Missouri. Researchers say identical triplets occur only about once per 20 million to 30 million deliveries.

The boys — Ron, Elkanah, and Abishai — were born Thursday.

The Kansas City Star reports their parents, Nicole and Caleb Choge, already have a 2-year-old son. The father says he, his wife and their toddler prayed for another child and that “God answered everybody’s prayer: one, two and three.”

Until recently, the family lived in Kenya, where Caleb Choge is from and was working as a pilot. They moved to Ottawa, Kansas, to be closer to Nicole Choge’s family.

