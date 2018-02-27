New AFD programs target non-emergency calls

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department has announced two new programs aimed at reducing non-emergency calls.

The chief says the men and women in AFD respond to the most calls per capita in the country.

Many calls are from people who just feel slightly sick, leading to unnecessary call outs for firefighters.

With the department’s new programs “Community EMS Care” and “Basic Life Support Rescue,” AFD’s paramedics will be able to respond to more urgent calls with priority.

“If we have a common caller who’s continuing to call 911 we can reach out to them on a regular workday and find out what other resources that they need so that they’re not gonna continue to burden they 911 system,” said AFD Fire Chief Paul Dow.

The EMT’s who are part of the program will take on non-life threatening calls in the high volume central corridor area.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s