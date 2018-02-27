New AFD programs target non-emergency calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department has announced two new programs aimed at reducing non-emergency calls.

The chief says the men and women in AFD respond to the most calls per capita in the country.

Many calls are from people who just feel slightly sick, leading to unnecessary call outs for firefighters.

With the department’s new programs “Community EMS Care” and “Basic Life Support Rescue,” AFD’s paramedics will be able to respond to more urgent calls with priority.

“If we have a common caller who’s continuing to call 911 we can reach out to them on a regular workday and find out what other resources that they need so that they’re not gonna continue to burden they 911 system,” said AFD Fire Chief Paul Dow.

The EMT’s who are part of the program will take on non-life threatening calls in the high volume central corridor area.

