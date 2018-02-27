Mom shares daughters’ survival story after crash sends them down a mountainside

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom said it’s a miracle her children are alive after their car ran off the road and down a mountainside. Now she’s sharing their harrowing story, and thanking the responders who helped rescue them.

Just days ago, a car crash on Sandia Crest Road put four young lives at risk.

“It’s just enough to make you sick in your spirit and to see the destruction of the car. Not only did no one die, all of the girls were able to walk out on their own two legs,” said Birga Alden.

From the crushed roof, to the shattered windshield, Birga Alden shared details of the accident on her blog and Facebook page.

“I really felt like this was a miracle story that needed to be shared,” Alden said.

Alden’s 14 and 16 year old daughters were in the car along with two friends. She said the girls had gone up to the crest to watch the sunset and celebrate a friend’s birthday.

“There was no drugs or alcohol they were sincerely up there to celebrate a birthday and take some pictures of the sunset,” Alden said.

She said on the way down the mountain, her daughter over corrected after a sharp turn, hit some ice, then rolled off the road. First responders had to rappel about 100 feet down the mountain to rescue the girls.

“We were just eagerly waiting for heads to come up over the surface and know that they were OK,” Alden said.

Alden said their service didn’t stop there.

“One of the firefighters took off his shoes and gave them to my daughter so that she could get up the hill,” Alden said.

Alden said from the fact they were able to get a cell signal and call for help, to the quick response, she’s thankful for how everything fell into place.

“In the blink of an eye an accident can take somebody out or injure them severely and for us not to take for granted the time we have with one another,” Alden said.

Alden said none of the girls suffered any major injuries, just some bruising and a few stitches.

