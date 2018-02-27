Mayor Keller discusses improvements to the Summer Jobs Program for 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller shares the details on the expanded Summer Jobs Program for local teens.

In 2018, local youth will have a variety of opportunities to learn about city government, earn a paycheck, and help out their communities. High school students are encouraged to apply for hundreds of positions across numerous city departments. Summer youth employment programs benefit both the individual participants and the communities they serve.“We want to use all tools in the toolbox when it comes to creating opportunities for Albuquerque’s youth,” stated Mayor Tim Keller. “We are working to improve the existing summer jobs programs by making it more accessible to students from all walks of life and to continue to scale it up so more and more students can participate. The summer jobs program is a lever to reduce inequality by teaching job readiness and financial skills, boosting academic and career aspirations, and engaging students in their own communities. This is one part of beginning to build comprehensive summer and after-school programs for the future of our city.”

The opportunities for the upcoming summer are below:·

Family and Community Services

795 high school students will be hired to work at community centers, in therapeutic recreation and to run the summer lunch program.o The department also offers a Job Mentor Program for 14-19 years olds at fifteen high schools year round. Students complete career readiness classes during the school year and seven-week internships during the summer with City and County Departments.·

Parks and Recreation

250 high schools students will be hired to work in aquatics positions such as lifeguard and pool supervisor. Another 50 high school students will be hired in recreation positions such as tennis instructor and outdoor recreation worker.·

Senior Affairs

46 high school and college students have an opportunity to work with children at one of two multigenerational centers in our community. These students plan fun activities and field trips for people between the ages of five and 12.·

Solid Waste

16-20 high school students have an opportunity to beautify Pino Yards, Edith Yards and other community centers, plant flowers and shrubs, and work on recycling programs.Mayor Keller also called on the private sector to pitch in.“We know that it will take all of us stepping up to tackle our city’s greatest challenges,” continued Mayor Keller. “In that spirit, I would like to challenge our city’s private sector employers to create paid internships this summer for high school students. If each company in Albuquerque offers even one paid internship, we can change lives. I’ll be calling CEOs over the next month to ask them to pitch in.”

The City of Albuquerque’s summer jobs are available by searching on www.cabq.gov/jobs.

Anyone needing more information about how to apply can contact Human Resources at 505-768-3700 or humanresources@cabq.gov.