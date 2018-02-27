Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A storm system over Arizona will move into New Mexico early Wednesday morning. Scattered snow will accompany the storm as it passes through. Some mountain areas will pick up 1″-4″ of snow. Otherwise the storm will only pack scattered showers an cooler temps. Gusty winds will be likely across the south and east. After the storm moves out Thursday we will be left with sunny skies and milder temps.

