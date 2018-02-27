Local website connects moms across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local website is giving moms across Albuquerque a chance to connect with one another.

Vanessa Bush took over running “Albuquerque Moms Blog” one year ago.

The site offers parenting perspectives, as well as guides on topics ranging from local kid-friendly events to spicing up lunches.

Bush and a team of Duke City moms publish content five days a week. The blog also partners with dozens of local businesses in the community.

“This is the perfect job for me. I love connecting women with each other, I love writing. That’s one of my passions. And I really love Albuquerque and I want to see our city be a thriving place to live,” Bush said.

