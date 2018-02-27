Local website connects moms across Albuquerque

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local website is giving moms across Albuquerque a chance to connect with one another.

Vanessa Bush took over running “Albuquerque Moms Blog” one year ago.

The site offers parenting perspectives, as well as guides on topics ranging from local kid-friendly events to spicing up lunches.

Bush and a team of Duke City moms publish content five days a week. The blog also partners with dozens of local businesses in the community.

“This is the perfect job for me. I love connecting women with each other, I love writing. That’s one of my passions. And I really love Albuquerque and I want to see our city be a thriving place to live,” Bush said.

If you’re interested in the blog, click here. 

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s