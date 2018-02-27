Lobo women’s basketball defeats Colorado State on Senior Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The losing streak to four-time defending Mountain West Champions Colorado State is dead. The Lobo women’s basketball team stopped the streak at five games with a 54-48 victory over the Rams in Dreamstyle Arena Tuesday night. Cherise Beynon led the way for the Lobos with 20 points and 5 rebounds.

Jaisa Nunn was the only other Lobo to finish in double figures with 12 points. She also had 14 rebounds for yet another double double. With the win the Lobos improved to 21-9 overall and 9-8 in the Mountain West.

After the victory four Lobo seniors were honored with family members by their side. The Lobos will finish the regular season on the road at Fresno State Friday.