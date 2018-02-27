Kristen’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY: Afternoon highs will warm near to above average across the state — expect highs to top out well into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezy to windy conditions will crank out of the southwest — sustained winds reaching 20-30mph, gusting to 40mph by day’s end. Those winds combined with dry conditions (relative humidity <15%) will increase fire concerns this afternoon. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from southwest NM stretched to northeast NM beginning 12PM through 6PM for critical fire weather (strong winds + dry conditions). By nightfall, our next big weather maker will begin pushing spotty to scattered showers into western NM. These showers will push further east into the state overnight into Wednesday morning. Little to no accumulation expected in most areas.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty to scattered showers will continue early Wednseday over western, northern and central NM before clearing by midday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected by late afternoon. Breezy to windy conditions will continue for another day before relaxing through the evening hours. Afternoon highs will drop 5°-10° Wednesday afternoon leaving most in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY: Afternoon highs will rebound back into the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. No significant rain or snow is expected within statelines and winds will generally stay light (5-15mph).