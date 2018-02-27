FED EX to continue NRA discount

By Published:
FILE - This Aug. 22, 2017 file photo shows FedEx trucks parked in New York. Companies with ties to the National Rifle Association have been dealing with increasing public pressure since the Parkland, Florida massacre that killed 17 people earlier this month. FedEx is the latest company prompted to make a statement, saying it “opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians” but strongly supports the right to own a firearm. The delivery service, which offers discounts to NRA members, said it is sticking with the organization. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – FED EX will continue its shipping discount for the National Rifle Association.

The company released a statement on Twitter and on their website detailing the company decision.

Although the shipping giant says it is opposed to the sale of assault rifles, the company is quoted as saying, “{It} has never set of changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues”.

This comes after multiple companies, including Delta Airlines, have decided to cut ties with the NRA as a result of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

 

