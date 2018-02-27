February 27 Morning Rush: Commissioner suggests review of BCSO policies

1. Bernalillo County commissioners will likely vote to see if Sheriff Manuel Gonzales and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be placed under review. Commissioner Maggie Hart-Stebbins says a third party should look into BCSO’s policies and increased use of deadly force. The recommendation comes after a spike in deputy-involved shootings and pricey lawsuit settlements. Stebbins says while the reviewer could recommend required lapel cameras the final decision is up to the sheriff. If it passes, the county manager would have to give a status report by the end of March.

2. A quiet start to the day with mostly clear conditions and morning lows in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

3.This morning deputies are still searching for a robbery suspect after he got away. BCSO says Alejandro Silva is accused of robbing two gas stations in Tijeras. Surveillance video shows a hooded suspect demanding cash. Cameras caught him taking off in a turquoise Ford after another robbery. Deputies say they chased Silva and his accomplice to Carnuel. The accomplice was caught but deputies say Silva fled on foot. They believe Silva was hiding at a home near Route 66 and Whittier Street where the standoff began. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

4. The tab for the downtown Rail Yard clean-up could be going up by $5 million. The city says it’s willing to help the developer of the Rail Yard renovation find funding to help. This all comes after some expensive health and safety violations. The city bought the historic property a decade ago with plans to turn it into a bustling new section of downtown complete with restaurants and places to live. Now problems in the building like asbestos and lead paint have added to the renovation costs. This is putting all plans on hold.

5. It’s that time of year again, a local group is hoping to pack some buses and get Lobo fans to the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. It’s all part of the “Tix for Kids” annual fundraiser trip. Money raised goes towards sending underprivileged kids to places and events they wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to enjoy. This year’s Mountain West Tournament starts March 7.

