Explora science museum gears up for fun spring camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Explora talks about their upcoming spring camps.

Spring Break Camps: Monday, March 26 – Friday, March 30. Pre-K to 6th grade.

Camps are single day camps. Sign up for as many days as you like! Each grade range will have its own unique investigations to keep imaginations active with science, technology, engineering, math, and art. Pre-registration is required.

Pre-K half-day camps:

Hours: 9am-noon (aftercare unavailable for half-day camps)

Registration fee per child, per day:

Explora members $30

Non-members $40

K-6th-grade full-day camps:

Hours: 9am-4pm

Registration fee per child, per day:

Explora members $60

Non-members $80

Before or After Camp Care (optional): Times: 8-9am and/or 4-5:30pm $5 per child, per morning or afternoon.

