Disney’s “Black Panther” is lending a paw to kids in need.

The film has earned $700 million globally since it’s release two weeks ago.

Disney says it’s donating $1 million of the movie’s profits to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Atlanta, Baltimore, New York and Washington are among the cities that will benefit from the donation.

According to a company news release, the funds will go toward the group’s STEM programs.