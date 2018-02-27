Details emerge in state investigation of Los Alamos officer-involved shooting

Related Coverage New Mexico State Police investigate Los Alamos Police shooting

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE)— More details are coming out regarding an officer-involved shooting in Los Alamos.

Undercover Los Alamos officers were investigating multiple burglaries at the Pajarito Cliffs Site earlier this month.

New Mexico State Police say that’s when a gray Jeep arrived at the parking lot and 30-year-old Antonio Trujillo, wearing black, got out with bolt cutters.

When additional officers arrived and tried to take Trujillo into custody, he got back in the Jeep and sped off.

Officer Jemuel Montoya then fired four shots at the Jeep, chasing the vehicle from NM State Road 502 towards Espanola before crashing on Corlett Road.

Trujillo fled the scene on foot but was later arrested on an unrelated warrant.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, though gunfire is said to have struck the PCS building.

The Jeep which was identified as a stolen vehicle from Santa Fe was processed for evidence and will be further analyzed by the Santa Fe Police Department.

Los Alamos police will continue their investigation of the PCS buildings.

State authorities will pursue the investigation of the officer-involved shooting with LAPD and SFPD assisting in the matter.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps