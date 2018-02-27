Deputies responding to SWAT situation in Carnuel

By Published: Updated:

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says there is a SWAT situation in Carnuel.

There are dozens of deputies lining Route 66 through Carnuel.

BCSO is not saying what the SWAT situation is about, but it’s in the same area as Monday’s SWAT standoff involving armed robbery suspect Alejandro Silva.

He and Jonathan Saiz are accused of trying to rob the Ten Points General Store near Chilili, then robbing the Morning Star Grocery Store in Tijeras.

They then tried to carjack a female postal worker on Juan Thomas Road. Deputies caught Saiz but Silva is still wanted.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s