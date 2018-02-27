Deputies responding to SWAT situation in Carnuel

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says there is a SWAT situation in Carnuel.

There are dozens of deputies lining Route 66 through Carnuel.

BCSO is not saying what the SWAT situation is about, but it’s in the same area as Monday’s SWAT standoff involving armed robbery suspect Alejandro Silva.

He and Jonathan Saiz are accused of trying to rob the Ten Points General Store near Chilili, then robbing the Morning Star Grocery Store in Tijeras.

They then tried to carjack a female postal worker on Juan Thomas Road. Deputies caught Saiz but Silva is still wanted.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps