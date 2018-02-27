Defending champs of Class 6A Baseball have Deja Vu moment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Defending Class 6A baseball champion La Cueva opened the season with the only team that beat them last season, the Valley Vikings. The location was different, but the result was the same.

Valley defeated La Cueva 6-5. La Cueva was the first team on the board in the top of the first. Ryan Johnson hit an RBI single to left to bring home the first run. Valley answered in the bottom of the second after loading up the bases.

Freddie Gomez came up to bat and hit a bases clearing triple to left center. It made the score 3-1 Valley and the Vikings never looked back.