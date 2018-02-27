County files emergency motion to move suspect accused of murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County wants to move one more of the suspects accused in the mutilation and murder of a man to the state penitentiary, saying he had a plan to escape.

Mitchell Overhand, Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry are accused of kidnapping a man in August and showing him a picture of his mutilated and dead friend John Soyka.

All three are currently at the Metro Detention Center.

The county has filed an emergency motion asking a judge to move Smotherman to the state penitentiary. The county says a scan revealed Smotherman had a handcuff key hidden inside of his body.

The key was never able to be retrieved.

An informant inside MDC claims Smotherman was planning an escape during a transport to his attorney’s office.

All three are awaiting trial.

