City urges I-25 commuters to seek alternate routes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is urging I-25 commuters to look for alternate routes as a road project is causing major backups.

Since November, the Department of Transportation has been updating bridges and adding a southbound lane between I-25 and Jefferson. It’s causing delays and ramp closures during peak hours.

Monday, the traffic got especially bad when there was a crash near the Osuna exit. On the same day DOT closed one of the San Antonio exits.

The city says it’ll keep an eye on the project and make traffic adjustments on there end if necessary. While the project is a headache right now, it will be a big improvement when it’s done.

“This was part of the original I-25/Paseo Del Norte interchange concept was to add that extra lane and now that the interchange is done we’re happy to see the DOT finishing this lane,” said Mark Motsko, CABQ Department of Municipal Development.

The DOT says work is expected to wrap up this summer.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps