City urges I-25 commuters to seek alternate routes

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is urging I-25 commuters to look for alternate routes as a road project is causing major backups.

Since November, the Department of Transportation has been updating bridges and adding a southbound lane between I-25 and Jefferson. It’s causing delays and ramp closures during peak hours.

Monday, the traffic got especially bad when there was a crash near the Osuna exit. On the same day DOT closed one of the San Antonio exits.

The city says it’ll keep an eye on the project and make traffic adjustments on there end if necessary. While the project is a headache right now, it will be a big improvement when it’s done.

“This was part of the original I-25/Paseo Del Norte interchange concept was to add that extra lane and now that the interchange is done we’re happy to see the DOT finishing this lane,” said Mark Motsko, CABQ Department of Municipal Development.

The DOT says work is expected to wrap up this summer.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s