Carlsbad teacher’s social media post creates controversy

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A social media post by a substitute teacher in Carlsbad has parents angry. It came on a day when there was a school threat.

The teacher, who KRQE News 13 has learned is a long-term sub, responded to parents who kept their kids home saying in part, “I’m still getting paid, and I am still going to mark your kid absent if he or she isn’t there. Your choice.”

This same teacher also posted a meme of a teacher holding a gun to a student which reads, “You’re starting to make me fear for my life…and I have a legal right to kill you in this classroom. ”

Parents complained to the district saying she is out of line.

“Basically mocking us parents for being scared for our children after seeing the threat on social media and we pretty much felt like [she was] laughing at us and mocking us,” parent Julie Wilcox said.

The superintendent says the sub is no longer employed with the district.

The sub says her comments were on her personal page and that she was just addressing the fear these threats are creating. As for the meme, she said it was intended to show what would happen if teachers were armed.

