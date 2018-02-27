Bernalillo County postpones vote on review of BCSO policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners will wait to vote on a proposal that calls for an independent review of the sheriff’s department use-of-force.

Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins proposed the review after a spike in deputy-involved shootings and chases, and expensive lawsuit settlements.

Tuesday night, three commissioners voted to defer the bill until next month to have more time to review it.

Hart Stebbins voted against waiting.

“The truth is county commission does hold a responsibility for liability. We have to budget for legal costs, for settlement costs. I think we are already having to consider increasing that budget. There is a legitimate role for us,” Hart Stebbins said.

The resolution requires Sheriff Manny Gonzales and the county manager to hire a third-party to review policies, recommend changes and provide a final report.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps