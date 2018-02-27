ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bachechi Open Space offers hiking, map reading workshops, and plenty of other family-friendly activities.

Cottonwood Gulch Expeditions will be kicking off an Outdoor Adventures series with a family-friendly workshop designed to point participants in the direction of many favorite local hikes, and give them the tools to navigate there. The event will take place at the end of the weekly Sunday Family Program, which is available free to families every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Their lecture series is coordinated by Cottonwood Gulch, a local non-profit with a mission of bridging the access gap between students in New Mexico and the Wilderness.

For more information, visit the open space website.