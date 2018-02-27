APD searching for man accused of stabbing 81-year-old in Northeast Heights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While on a walk she takes every day, the unthinkable happened to 81-year-old Ann Chapman.

“I was grabbed from behind, across my chest and stabbed in my back,” said Chapman.

On Jan. 20, Chapman was walking home from the Smith’s Grocery Store on Academy and Wyoming.

“I walk two miles every day, never thinking about having a problem,” said Chapman.

Chapman says the road was unusually empty and suddenly heard a man screaming behind her.

“I was stabbed in the waist and wounded lower in the buttocks,” said Chapman.

In shock and horrible pain from a bleeding one-inch stab wound, Chapman cried out for help.

“I screamed bloody murder,” said Chapman.

However, the only person around was her attacker, who Chapman says took off down Wyoming.

“The man was screaming and laughing,” said Chapman, “He was throwing the knife around up in the air and the sunlight was making it look like a soda pop. The blood was all over the place.”

Chapman didn’t get a good look at her attacker but the Albuquerque Police Department says surveillance video from the Walmart on Academy and Wyoming shows a clear picture of their prime suspect.

The man was wearing dark baggy pants, a dark jacket and a Chicago Bears winter hat.

“Unknown why he stabbed her but we want to get him found,” said APD spokesperson Officer Simon Drobik.

Chapman says her attacker didn’t even try to take any of her money or her walker full of groceries.

“The officer and anyone that hears it said he just wanted to stab me… and that’s what he did,” said Chapman.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated battery, a felony.

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to call APD.

