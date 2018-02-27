APD: Bodies found in Stanley are missing Albuquerque roommates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have confirmed that the two bodies found in the southern Santa Fe County are those of Eugene Carrell Ray and Zakaria Fry.

The two were roommates and were reported missing in January.

Last week, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office located two bodies near Stanley, New Mexico. A rancher noticed a rolling trash bin that was dumped on Montoya Road off Highway 14.

When the man opened it, he discovered a body. A second body was later found nearby.

There is no other information at this time.

Police say this is an open investigation and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at call (505) 843-7867.

