Albuquerque man arrested for alleged bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of taking a shopping cart for a joy ride is now in trouble with the feds.

Police say William Lancaster stole an electric shopping cart from the Smith’s on Montgomery and Louisiana last summer.

Since the arrest, Lancaster’s had multiple run-ins with police and now the FBI.

Monday, he was arrested for allegedly robbing the Wells Fargo near Juan Tabo and Montgomery.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Lancaster told agents, “I’m guilty bro, I did what I did.”

