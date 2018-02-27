Albuquerque BioPark celebrates International Polar Bear Day

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark’s polar bears are on center stage.

Tuesday is International Polar Bear Day at the zoo.

The event draws attention to the challenges polar bears face in the wild.

Polar bear brothers Koluk and Kiska helped teach kids about the changing Arctic climate along with how they can make a difference.

The BioPark recommends taking the thermostat challenge.

“Either at home or in your workplace, if you lower your temperature by two degrees, depending on the season summer or winter, this will not then only save money and save energy, but it will also help with the carbon emissions,” said Audrey Lenzi, who is with the BioPark.

Special events run until 2 p.m.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s