Albuquerque BioPark celebrates International Polar Bear Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark’s polar bears are on center stage.

Tuesday is International Polar Bear Day at the zoo.

The event draws attention to the challenges polar bears face in the wild.

Polar bear brothers Koluk and Kiska helped teach kids about the changing Arctic climate along with how they can make a difference.

The BioPark recommends taking the thermostat challenge.

“Either at home or in your workplace, if you lower your temperature by two degrees, depending on the season summer or winter, this will not then only save money and save energy, but it will also help with the carbon emissions,” said Audrey Lenzi, who is with the BioPark.

Special events run until 2 p.m.

