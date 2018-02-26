Veterans to show work at arts festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico veterans are getting ready to show off their talents this week.

The Veterans Creative Arts Festival begins Tuesday at the Raymond G. Murphy Center in southeast Albuquerque.

Vets will be displaying their own music, art, creative writing, drama and dance.

The VA Hospital says the artwork has helped many vets.

“The arts is the best therapy for them. Although other therapies do work, this has been the most successful in all forms of the arts,” said Mary Lou Lopez.

The festival extends through March 2.

