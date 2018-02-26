Study: Albuquerque a top city for women in tech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is now named as one of the best cities for women in the technology field.

The study by SmartAsset, ranked Albuquerque as fifth, while Washington D.C. is ranked in the top spot.

The study says Albuquerque has the fifth lowest gender pay gap in the technology industry, stating that an average woman earns 96 percent of what their male counterparts do.

The study also takes into consideration women’s representation in the workforce and percent growth in employment.

