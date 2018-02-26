Some speak out against Las Cruces gun event

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans are still speaking out after a gun show in Las Cruces saying that this type of event seems insensitive.

The Sunrise Lion Club in Las Cruces held it’s semi-annual gun event Sunday and were met by protests.

“I can’t attend the last funeral today (Sunday) in Parkland, Florida. But I can come out on this street corner and say that our children are more important than your guns,” Jean Berlowtiz said.

On the other hand, Jason Axtell said, “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Unfortunately, good intentions don’t stop bad people.”

Sunrise Lion Club says the event had been planned months in advance.

